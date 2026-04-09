The historic auditorium may be closed for restoration, but there are still plenty of reasons to visit Tampa Theatre! On Wednesday, April 22, Tampa’s majestic movie palace is hosting a Franklin Street Block party — presented by Urban E Recycling — in celebration of Earth Day.

The event is free and open to the public, and it will feature music, giveaways, family-friendly activities, community partners and vendors filling the 700 block of Franklin Street from 5-7 p.m., including:

More vendors are being added every day. Guests are also invited to bring books in good condition and rooted or potted plant cuttings for a Book and Plant Exchange near the theater’s box office.

This block party kicks off a series of community events sponsored by Urban E Recycling, which is celebrating Tampa Theatre’s 100th birthday with a gift of $100,000 intended to fund events to introduce people to Tampa Theatre.

“The Tampa Theatre has always held a special place in our hearts. From our very first dates to the many unforgettable events we’ve shared over the years, it has been part of our story,” said Greg Rabinowitz, who co-founded Urban E Recycling with his wife, Dell. “We believe everyone should have the chance to experience this extraordinary place at least once. That’s the spirit behind this gift — and our way of saying a heartfelt and resounding thank you to our community.”

The Franklin Street Block Party is sponsored by Urban E Recycling. For a list of electronics that Urban E Recycling can take and to schedule your pickup, visit https://urbanerecycling.com/items/.