Forgotten Angels, a Valrico nonprofit that helps teenagers who have aged out of foster care and at-risk young adults, is working to open its first transitional home dedicated to young women. Forgotten Angels operates a Valrico on-site housing program for men and already helps at-risk women find housing.

In February, Fresh Coat Painters of Brandon and Valrico painted the exterior of the 3,700-square-foot house at no cost.

Fresh Coat Painters owner Maninder Mundh believes they played a small role in something meaningful.

“Every brushstroke was done with intention — not just to refresh the building but to reflect the strength, courage and new beginnings happening inside. A home should feel welcoming. It should feel like a fresh start. And that’s exactly what these young ladies deserve,” Mundh said.

Cindy Tilley founded Forgotten Angels, knowing firsthand how hard it is to age out of the foster program. She and her husband, David Tyler, painted the interior of the house. Tilley is grateful for Fresh Coat Painters painting the exterior.

“They were amazing to come along side of us to help. We appreciate them giving their time and resources for us,” Tilley said.

The new transitional home will be named the Adderly House to honor Keria Adderly, a young woman who was murdered in 2020. Tilley said Adderly was the kind of person who would help anyone. The Adderly House will be a huge help to at-risk women. It will be more than a house; it will be a home. It will provide a safe, secure home with the added benefits of on-site mentorship, counseling services, job placement assistance and legal assistance.

There is work to be done inside and outside of the house before the Adderly House can open.

“Community support is beautiful. The biggest thing for us is to make sure that financially we can do everything we need to help the kids,” Tilley said.

Forgotten Angels changes lives by giving life skills and love to everyone who comes through the program. Tilley and Tyler provide forever support; everyone they assist through Forgotten Angels is family.

To learn more about Forgotten Angels and how to support it, visit www.forgottenangelsflorida.org or scan the QR code.