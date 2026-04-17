A new pilot program is giving Girl Scouts in West Central Florida a closer look at careers in health care through hands-on training, hospital tours and direct interactions with medical professionals.

Girl Scouts of West Central Florida has partnered with HCA Florida Healthcare to launch a Healthcare Patch Program designed to inspire middle and high school students to explore future careers in medicine and related fields. The program officially launched on April 3 with immersive learning experiences held at two Brandon locations.





Participants spent part of the day at the HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement, where students worked in simulation labs using lifelike mannequins and practiced clinical scenarios that mirrored real hospital situations. Demonstrations included cardiac care, respiratory treatment, and pediatric care, giving students a realistic sense of how health care teams respond in fast-paced environments.

The experience continued at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where students were taken behind the scenes to observe hospital operations and meet doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. The goal was to introduce participants to the wide range of career pathways available in the medical field and show how different roles work together to deliver patient care.





Organizers said the program was made possible through a grant from the HCA Healthcare Foundation Healthier Tomorrow Fund, which supports initiatives aimed at building a stronger future health care workforce. The patch program is intended to spark early interest among students who may be considering health care as a career path, while also helping older students prepare for higher education and training programs.

Students heard from a diverse panel of professionals representing fields such as nursing, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, first response, and health care supply chain management. Educational partners also included Hillsborough College and Galen College of Nursing.





HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, a 479-bed acute care facility accredited by The Joint Commission, serves as one of the region’s major health care providers. The hospital offers specialized services including heart and vascular care, stroke treatment, burn and plastic surgery, rehabilitation, women’s health services and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit. It also operates one of the busiest emergency departments in Florida, with additional ER locations across surrounding communities.

Through the new patch program, organizers hope to continue building awareness and enthusiasm for health care careers while giving students meaningful, real-world exposure to the medical field at an early age.