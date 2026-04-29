Hillsborough College SouthShore Campus celebrated student achievement, leadership, and academic excellence at its 53rd annual Student Excellence Awards Ceremony on April 10 at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.

The event recognized outstanding students, faculty and staff while bringing together community supporters committed to student success. A highlight of the evening included a $10,000 scholarship donation from the Interfaith Social Action Council, led by Barb and Nicholas Caleca, along with an additional $5,000 contribution to the campus’ new workforce training facility.

The ceremony showcased the Harvesting the Future campaign, led by campus President Dr. Jennifer Wells China in partnership with philanthropist Danita Dickman, aimed at expanding educational opportunities through a new workforce training building.

The event underscored the college’s continued commitment to empowering students and strengthening the future workforce through education and community investment.

Founded in 1968, Hillsborough College (HC) is currently the fifth largest community college in Florida’s State College System, serving more than 46,000 students each year at its five campuses, three satellite locations and online platform. HC offers more than 200 academic pathways — including a Bachelor of Science in nursing, associate in art and associate in science degrees, college credit certificates, postsecondary adult vocational certificates, advanced technical diplomas and certificates as well as continuing education and lifelong learning courses — designed to equip students with essential skills for immediate employment, career advancement and long-term success.

The college plays a pivotal role in strengthening the educational, economic and social fabric of the Tampa Bay region. With an annual budget of over $161 million and more than 2,100 employees, the college is a major economic driver and community anchor. Over 84 percent of graduates stay in the local community, and together, HC and its alumni contribute more than $1.3 billion in added income and economic impact to Hillsborough County.