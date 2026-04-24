Hillsborough College has unveiled a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo, updated visual system and an enhanced college seal. The new brand reflects a thoughtful modernization of the college’s image, designed to better represent the institution’s growth, purpose and long-standing connection to the community.

“Hillsborough College’s new branding captures the spirit of the college today: student-centered and deeply connected to the community,” said Dr. Kenneth Atwater, Hillsborough College president. “The design honors our past while offering a more modern look at who we are, what we offer and where we’re going. It underscores our commitment to expanding opportunity, advancing academic excellence and staying responsive to the evolving needs of our community.”

The new brand identity was developed in partnership with Sensory 5 and Trickey Jennus, which incorporated feedback from college leadership, faculty, staff and students to create a refreshed look that reflects the college’s mission and values. The updated system blends modern design elements that bring the brand forward with intentional references to the college’s legacy visuals, resulting in a more cohesive and contemporary identity that honors the institution’s foundation.

“Our visual identity is often the first way people experience the college, and this refreshed brand helps us tell our story with greater clarity and confidence,” said Angela Walters Eveillard, executive director of marketing and public relations at Hillsborough College. “It introduces a more modern look while still echoing familiar elements that connect back to our history. Together, those qualities create an identity that feels current, authentic and true to who we are today and moving forward.”

Hillsborough College offers more than 200 academic options, including a Bachelor of Science in nursing, associate in arts and associate in science degrees, college credit certificates, postsecondary adult vocational certificates, advanced technical diplomas and certificates as well as continuing education and lifelong learning courses.

The new brand aims to unify how these opportunities are presented across print, digital and physical spaces, providing a consistent experience for students, faculty, staff and community partners.

The rollout includes updated signage across campuses, new digital assets, refreshed print materials and a cohesive visual system that will be incorporated into student communications, outreach materials and community engagement initiatives.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hcfl.edu.