On March 25, the Lennard High School JROTC recognized senior Isabela Stitt as Cadet of the Year during its annual end-of-the-year awards ceremony. Honored before the JROTC staff and her peers, Stitt described the moment as fulfilling.

“Being Cadet of the Year means a lot to me because … I feel like I’ve put in a lot in four years and I’ve worked really hard to help this program and do a lot for myself while in this program,” said Stitt. “And being able to do Cadet of the Year was like one of the big things that I worked … [toward] since I was like a freshman, and just being able to do that is like [a] full-circle moment for me because now I’ve finally achieved everything I can get in JROTC.”

Having joined the Lennard JROTC program as a freshman, Stitt has since held several staff and leadership positions. During her sophomore year, Stitt served as a company commander, and later as a junior she managed the program’s social media team as the head S-6 officer. Now in her final year, Stitt currently serves as the battalion commander.

Stitt has also received various awards throughout her career as a Lennard JROTC cadet. As a sophomore, she was awarded a medal from the local VFW post, and as a junior she earned the Superior Cadet Medal. Stitt was notified of her selection as the Cadet of the Year this past December.

After high school, Stitt plans to attend the University of South Florida and obtain a degree in criminology, with a major in cybercrime. She hopes to work for a government agency, like the CIA or FBI, after college. Excited for the opportunities ahead, Stitt remains grateful for her JROTC experience and the skills she learned through her participation in the program.

“Being in JROTC, … I’ve gotten a lot of good leadership opportunities, which I think is probably one of the biggest things I’ll take [away] from JROTC, because leadership — it’s everywhere in life,” said Stitt. “It can be with your friends, your family, your jobs … I’m going to take what I learned here and use it in whatever job I have in the future and wherever my career takes me.”