Beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20, Moon Avenue will be closed at Brandon Boulevard (State Road 60) as part of the South Hillsborough Pipeline construction project. Crews will be excavating two pits, one on North Moon Avenue and the other on South Moon Avenue, to install the pipeline beneath Brandon Boulevard.

North Moon Avenue will be closed to through traffic south of West Morgan Street.

Traffic traveling south on North Moon Avenue will be detoured via West Morgan Street to North Parsons Avenue to Brandon Boulevard.

South Moon Avenue will be closed between Brandon Boulevard and West Robertson Street.

Traffic traveling north on South Moon Avenue will be detoured via West Roberston Street to South Kings Avenue to Brandon Boulevard.

Click here for detour information on one.network.

PNC Bank, Arnold Dentistry, the shopping center at 247 W. Brandon Blvd., Wendy’s, Milka’s Beauty Salon and the Brandon Retail & Office Center will be accessible via Brandon Boulevard. Leonard’s Academy of Dance, Brandon Medical Center, Brandon Transmission and Parker Pawn will be accessible via Robertson Street to South Moon Avenue.

Motorists should expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and are expected to complete this work in approximately four months.

Tampa Bay Water’s contractor crews are performing this work as part of the South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.