The traffic pattern in this area will change frequently over the next month. We will post updates before each change to help keep you informed.

Beginning as early as Wednesday, April 8, South Kings Avenue will be closed from Bloomingdale Avenue to just south of Kings Row Plaza for approximately two weeks for pipeline installation. South Kings Avenue remains closed to through traffic from Center Avenue to Bloomingdale Avenue. Residential access will be maintained via the detour.

Kings Row Plaza and the Mobil gas station will be accessible via Bloomingdale.

Happy Jalapeño Market, Bacon Egg and Cheese, Al’s Barn and Pediatric Dentistry of Brandon will be accessible via the South Kings Avenue detour.

Detour

To access South Kings Avenue south of Bloomingdale, follow the detour to John Moore Road to Windy Place, Southview Drive, King Drive, Breezeway Court to Center Avenue. Through traffic traveling north on South Kings Avenue south of Greenbriar Drive will be detoured at Center Avenue. A 35-mile-per-hour speed limit will be in effect. Motorists should plan extra travel time and expect delays. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. Through traffic may want to use John Moore and Providence roads as alternative routes for north-south travel.

Tampa Bay Water’s contractor crews are performing this work as part of the South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.