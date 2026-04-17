Construction on the South Hillsborough Pipeline project is moving forward in many locations from Brandon to FishHawk. About 24 of the project’s 26 miles are being built by open-trench construction method, which allows workers to install the pipe at a quicker pace and a lower cost. Open-trench construction is currently underway on South Kings Avenue south of Bloomingdale and will move north of Bloomingdale in the next few weeks. Open-trench construction will also start soon at Limona Road south of the railroad tracks.

What to Expect During Open-trench Construction

As construction moves into your area, you can expect to hear construction activity and see crews:

Trimming and removing trees from the right of way and temporary and permanent construction easements.

Installing shallow wells that will be pumped continuously to remove shallow groundwater from the areas to be excavated.

Bringing heavy equipment, machinery and pipe materials into the area.

Excavating trenches into which pipe segments are installed.

Backfilling trenches and placing temporary, driveable surfaces on the roadway.

Within six months of the pipeline being fully constructed and put into service, all construction areas will be restored to pre-existing conditions.

Notifications & Detours

About two weeks before construction occurs in your neighborhood, you will see electronic message boards notifying you of upcoming construction. If you live along the route you will also receive door hangers about a week before construction begins.

Right before construction begins, you’ll see detour signs and barricades to route traffic around construction zones.

Stay Informed

For more information, click here to visit our open-trench construction page. For questions or to speak with a project team member email shpinfo@tampabaywater.org or call 813-485-6480.