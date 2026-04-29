The nonstop hilarity of Farce of Nature, presented by the Pelican Players Community Theater and penned by the noted playwriting team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, focuses on one chaotic day in the life of the Wilburns, owners of a struggling fishing lodge in the Ozarks.

As in every farce, there are wild and unusual happenings, mistaken identity, frenzied confrontations, ridiculous disguises and secrets exposed as the family deals with a Witness Protection snitch, a cop dressed as a maid, a discontented wife and outrageous unexpected guests.

“This play is a laugh riot, and we can’t wait to bring it to you,” said Director Paul Ansell. “We have a terrific cast that will keep you laughing from beginning to end as they introduce you to a long-suffering wife, a scatterbrained policewoman, mobsters, a struggling actor, a ruthless businessperson … and even a visit from some unwelcome wildlife.”

The assistant director is Michele Whelan, and Laurie Failing is the stage manager.

The part of Wannelle is played by Carol MacAlister, with D. Gene Wilburn played by Wayne Keyes, Jenna by Diane Keyes, Maxie by Nina Rago, Carmine by Guy Bailey, Ty by Bob Horvath, Lola by Alesia Bischoff, Sonny by Ron Banaszak and Roxanne by Michelle Horvath.

Audiences from Sun City Center and all surrounding communities will have four opportunities to see the play, starting Thursday, May 14, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, May 16, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Evening performances are $18; they are $15 for the matinee. Tickets will also be sold at the door for each show; no credit cards are accepted at the door, and correct change is appreciated. Reserved, cabaret-style seating plus open bleacher seating are available. Bring your own drinks and snacks.

All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) organization run by volunteers, aims to promote the dramatic arts through the staging of productions and educational activities. All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, handled by Community Foundation Tampa Bay, benefiting local students pursuing the arts.