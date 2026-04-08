For more than 100 years, Lions Clubs have served with uncommon kindness, putting the needs of their neighbors, their communities and the world first. Through the incredible work of Lion and Leo members and the support of their association and their global foundation, they are serving a world in need.

‘Driven by service, united by values, strengthened by diversity’ are core beliefs of Lions Club members. Lions Bernadette and Bob Kalle have been charter members of the Fishhawk Lions Club for the past four years. They have been involved in projects like the collection of eyeglasses for reuse, early vision screening of children, volunteering at ECHO, the collection of food and clothing for foster children and playing Santa to raise money for charity, among other community events.

“As time passed, we saw a need to reach out to the greater Riverview community and provide service to our hometown,” said Bob Kalle.

The couple decided to form a new Riverview Lions Club chapter.

“Since the club is still in formation, there is flexibility in the actions of the club,” Bob Kalle said. “Currently, we are meeting the first and third Thursday of the month at the Riverview Public Library. However, as the club grows, the needs of the members of the club will determine any change in the schedule.”

At the heart of everything Lions do are the values that inspire their service and the people they serve. Their core values consist of commitment to service, dedication to excellence, appreciation of diversity, dynamic collaboration, personal and professional integrity and spirit of innovation. “The goals of the club will be determined by the members,” Bob Kalle said. “As a new club, there are many administrative actions that need to take place, and the club is focused on creating that foundation. Once the club is chartered by the Lions Club International, we will start to determine the actual goals of the club. We do know that we have an interest in continuing to screen the vision of children and want to be known for that action.”

The couple hopes for the club are to be a major source of service to the Riverview community.

“We would like to have a community reputation and perception of our Lions motto, ‘We Serve,’” Bob Kalle said. “As any service club, we are always looking for new members that would like to serve the community. There are no rules about participation since everyone is a volunteer. The door is open to any idea of any member about the direction of the club.”

If you would like more information about the new club or are interested in joining, please feel free to contact Bob Kalle at 813-625-9985 or at bkalle813@gmail.com.