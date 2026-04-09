A specialized fitness program designed for people living with Parkinson’s disease offers people a chance to improve strength, balance and confidence through noncontact boxing exercises.

Rock Steady Boxing FishHawk, founded in 2017, uses training techniques inspired by professional boxers and adapts them for individuals with Parkinson’s. Classes include stretching, running, jump rope, balance work, push-ups and guided boxing drills, all led by trained coaches. The program is open to men and women of all ages and ability levels.

“We are fortunate to have this program,” said Kathy Glazewski, a NASM-certified personal trainer who completed Rock Steady Boxing’s intensive training camp and is now certified to lead classes for individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

Participants often report a wide range of benefits, including improved coordination, strength and overall fitness. Many also experience increased confidence, better posture, enhanced motor skills and a stronger sense of community through the supportive group environment.

The Rock Steady Boxing method was originally developed in Indianapolis, Indiana, over a seven-year period. In 2012, the organization launched a formal training camp to expand the program nationwide and internationally. Today, there are more than 800 affiliates worldwide. All Rock Steady Boxing coaches complete certification through the organization’s headquarters in Indianapolis.

For Riverview resident Silvia Fabelo, the program has been life-changing. After noticing a tremor in her right foot, she sought medical advice and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Her neurologist recommended Rock Steady Boxing.

“I went straight from the doctor’s office to the program,” Fabelo said. “I found a group of people supporting me and a network of information. I want to make sure everyone knows about this program.”

Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated 1-1.5 million Americans, with approximately 60,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

Rock Steady Boxing FishHawk classes are held at 3636 Erindale Dr., Ste. 103, in Valrico. For more information, visit https://rocksteadyboxing.org/ or email fishhawk@rsbaffiliate.com.