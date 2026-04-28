South Kings Avenue will be open south of Bloomingdale Avenue either late tomorrow night (Wednesday, April 29) or in the early hours of Thursday, April 30. Traffic will be diverted to the west side of the road, with one travel lane in each direction.

Lane delineators will be in place for traffic safety until the intersection is restored in mid-June. Left-hand turns will be restricted in that area; however, businesses can still be accessed:

Happy Jalapeño Market, Bacon Egg and Cheese and Al’s Barn will be accessible on South Kings Avenue from the northbound lane only.

The Mobil station will be accessible from the northbound lane of South Kings Avenue and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Kings Row Plaza will be accessible from the southbound lane of South Kings Avenue and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Pediatric Dentistry of Brandon will be accessible via Kings Row Plaza or southbound lane of South Kings Avenue.

Crews will continue to work on the north side of the intersection to install the pipeline on South Kings Avenue by open trench from Bloomingdale to Ronele Drive. Then crews will restore, re-stripe and fully open the intersection of South Kings and Bloomingdale.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.