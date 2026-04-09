Angel Foundation FL Ladies Spring Tea

The Angel Foundation FL invites you to join them for its 2026 Ladies Spring Tea event on Thursday, April 23, at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This fundraiser provides the Angel Foundation FL with gift cards to distribute to its Angel families facing a crisis, such as cancer or other catastrophic events, throughout the year.

You and your guests will enjoy a wonderful evening to celebrate with friends, including a fashion show, a silent auction and an inspiring message from an Angel family served by the Foundation Angel program.

Learn more about the event and register at https://angelfoundationfl.com/spring-tea/.

The Derby: A Fundraising Event Benefiting ECHO

Join us on Saturday, May 2, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for The Derby, an elegant and entertaining evening in support of ECHO and its mission to assist families in crisis.

Guests will enjoy classic mint juleps and a silent auction featuring a variety of exciting items. Attendees can also experience the refined atmosphere of Mi Casa Cigars and take part in a Best Hat Contest, with prizes awarded for standout derby styles.

All proceeds from the event will directly support ECHO’s life-stabilizing programs, helping provide essential resources and hope to local families in need.

Dress in your finest derby attire and be part of an unforgettable night of community, generosity and celebration.

Register at https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=076c3d4a-096f-4c61-91ca-fe4f503076dc&envId=p-R_SIAr_O8kaEfm_tZ_laVw&zone=usa.

Pelican Players Community Theater Presents Farce of Nature

The nonstop hilarity of Farce of Nature, penned by the noted playwriting team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, focuses on one chaotic day in the life of the Wilburns, the owners of a struggling fishing lodge in the Ozarks. As in every farce, there are wild and unusual happenings, mistaken identity, frenzied confrontations, ridiculous disguises and secrets exposed as the family deals with a Witness Protection snitch, a cop dressed as a maid, a discontented wife and outrageous, unexpected guests.

All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center, and audiences will have four opportunities to see the play, starting on Thursday, May 14. Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Music And Art Homeschool Day At Cracker Country

Discover some of Florida’s rich music and art history at Cracker Country Music and Art Homeschool Day on Tuesday, May 12. While visiting the museum’s historic buildings, homeschoolers can participate in activities designed to make late-19th-through-early-20th-century art and music come alive.

Enjoy live musical demonstrations on the dulcimer, mandolin and conga drum; make your own musical instrument; and do some ‘everyday’ chores, like churning butter and cleaning laundry on a washboard.

Advanced ticket purchase is required from its website at https://floridastatefair.com/event/homeschool-day-music-art/.

Impact Teen Huddles

The Impact Program is now offering Teen Huddles, a faith-based small group ‘huddle’ intended to help students understand God’s word, ask honest questions and learn how to apply biblical truths to real-life situations. Students in sixth through 12th grade meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

For more information, contact Kayla Dorman, an Impact intern, at kdorman@whatisimpact.com or 863-220-3829.

Community Service Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted by the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County for this year’s Sandra Morehouse Community Service Scholarship. Visit the website at https://sehillsboroughdwc.org/ and scroll down to access the application. Applications must be received by Thursday, April 30, and can be emailed to smorehousescholarship@gmail.com.

Community Holocaust Memorial Service

On Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m., a communitywide interfaith Yom HaShoah service to remember the victims of the Holocaust will take place at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. The service will include prayers, memorial candle lighting and readings. Songs representing the faith at the time of the Holocaust will be sung by a community choir, led by Jeff Jordon, musical director at the church.

As a community, we will come together to remember what happened to the victims of Hitler, and to remember the heroes who did not live to tell their stories. The community is encouraged to attend.

Dominion Sanctuary

Dominion Sanctuary of Tampa Bay Inc., a beacon of light, is here to bring restoration of hope back into the lives of individuals. It is a family-oriented church focused on one-to-one interactions where you feel that you belong and are accepted. It builds family, it builds community and it restores hope. It is presently searching for a new place to worship, but for now it meets on Sundays at 9 a.m. in the meeting room of the Denny’s at 3747 Sun City Blvd. in Ruskin. A monthly Healing and Deliverance program takes place on the last Saturday of every month (March 28 is the next one) at 2 p.m. in the meeting room for those who need God’s powerful intervention.

For more information, call 813-774-2773 or email dsanctuary222@gmail.com.