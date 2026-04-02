Angel Foundation FL Ladies Spring Tea

The Angel Foundation FL invites you to join them for its 2026 Ladies Spring Tea event on Thursday, April 23, at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This fundraiser provides the Angel Foundation FL with gift cards to distribute to its Angel families facing a crisis, such as cancer or other catastrophic events, throughout the year.

You and your guests will enjoy a wonderful evening to celebrate with friends, including a fashion show, a silent auction and an inspiring message from an Angel family served by the Foundation Angel program.

Learn more about the event and register at https://angelfoundationfl.com/spring-tea/.

Community Service Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted by the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County for this year’s Sandra Morehouse Community Service Scholarship. Visit the website at https://sehillsboroughdwc.org/ and scroll down to access the application. Applications must be received by Thursday, April 30, and can be emailed to smorehousescholarship@gmail.com.

The Derby: A Fundraising Event Benefiting ECHO

Join us on Saturday, May 2, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds for The Derby, an elegant and entertaining evening in support of ECHO and its mission to assist families in crisis.

Guests will enjoy classic mint juleps and a silent auction featuring a variety of exciting items. Attendees can also experience the refined atmosphere of Mi Casa Cigars and take part in a Best Hat Contest, with prizes awarded for standout derby styles.

All proceeds from the event will directly support ECHO’s life-stabilizing programs, helping provide essential resources and hope to local families in need.

Dress in your finest derby attire and be part of an unforgettable night of community, generosity and celebration.

Register at https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=076c3d4a-096f-4c61-91ca-fe4f503076dc&envId=p-R_SIAr_O8kaEfm_tZ_laVw&zone=usa.

Experienced Autism Alliance Fundraiser At Voodoo Brewing Co.

Experienced Autism Alliance is hosting a music bingo fundraiser on Thursday, April 16, at Voodoo Brewing Co., located at 3432 SR 60 in Valrico. Sing, laugh and win prizes, all while supporting Autism Alliance. Proceeds from the event will help provide door alarms, locks and safety tools for families in our community. The doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for five games of bingo; there will also be a raffle and prizes. Food and drink will also be available to purchase from Voodoo Brewing Co. Visit www.autismalliancefl.org for more information.

Ian Cribbs Named As Finalist In National Merit Scholarship Program

Ian Cribbs, a senior at Foundation Christian Academy, has been named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program, one of the nation’s most prestigious academic competitions. Finalists are selected based on exceptional PSAT scores, outstanding academic records, leadership, extracurricular involvement and a rigorous application process that includes an essay and a school recommendation.

Foundation Christian Academy President Jonathan Smith said, “Ian exemplifies the academic excellence, Christian character and dedication we strive to cultivate at Foundation Christian Academy.”

Pelican Players Community Theater Presents Farce of Nature

The nonstop hilarity of Farce of Nature, penned by the noted playwriting team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, focuses on one chaotic day in the life of the Wilburns, the owners of a struggling fishing lodge in the Ozarks. As in every farce, there are wild and unusual happenings, mistaken identity, frenzied confrontations, ridiculous disguises and secrets exposed as the family deals with a Witness Protection snitch, a cop dressed as a maid, a discontented wife and outrageous, unexpected guests.

All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center, and audiences will have four opportunities to see the play, starting on Thursday, May 14. Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Impact Teen Huddles

The Impact Program is now offering Teen Huddles, a faith-based small group ‘huddle’ intended to help students understand God’s word, ask honest questions and learn how to apply biblical truths to real-life situations. Students in sixth through 12th grade meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

For more information, contact Kayla Dorman, an Impact intern, at kdorman@whatisimpact.com or 863-220-3829.

Music And Art Homeschool Day At Cracker Country

Discover some of Florida’s rich music and art history at Cracker Country Music and Art Homeschool Day on Tuesday, May 12. While visiting the museum’s historic buildings, homeschoolers can participate in activities designed to make late-19th-through-early-20th-century art and music come alive.

Enjoy live musical demonstrations on the dulcimer, mandolin and conga drum; make your own musical instrument; and do some ‘everyday’ chores, like churning butter and cleaning laundry on a washboard.

Advanced ticket purchase is required from its website at https://floridastatefair.com/event/homeschool-day-music-art/.