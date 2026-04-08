The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is delighted to announce the 2026-27 Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center season. The schedule includes Buena Vista Social Club, ’Twas the Night Before … by Cirque du Soleil, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, The Sound of Music, Boop! The Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical and the return of Tampa’s most ‘popular’ musical, Wicked. In addition to the nine-show package, the season features the Florida premiere engagement of Oh, Mary! and encores of Hamilton and Jersey Boys.

“We’re excited to welcome another exceptional season of Broadway to Straz Center and to share these extraordinary productions with the Tampa Bay community,” said Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland. “From beloved audience favorites to award-winning new productions, this season reflects the creativity, energy and artistry that make Broadway so special. Whether returning to experience a longtime favorite or discovering something new, audiences will find performances that inspire, entertain and bring us together. We look forward to experiencing it with you.”

Buena Vista Social Club runs from Tuesday through Sunday, October 6-11. It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the ‘Queen of Feeling,’ her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba — until she vanished from the spotlight. When an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

’Twas the Night Before … by Cirque du Soleil runs from Wednesday, November 18, through Sunday, November 29. It’s the holidays, and this year things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” together, but now Isabella feels she has outgrown the tradition. When the magic of the poem comes to life, a snowstorm separates them and sends them on a fantastic journey.

Death Becomes Her runs from Tuesday through Sunday, December 8-13. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy is based on the classic 1992 film, with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. It has been described as “a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for” (Variety) and “a cheek-aching laughter roller coaster — the most fun night out!” (The Daily Beast).

The Great Gatsby runs from January 19-24, 2027. Based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning musical brings the Roaring Twenties to life in a story of love, wealth and tragedy. It has been called a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly).

Wicked returns from February 3-28, 2027, telling the story of two unlikely friends in the Land of Oz — one born with emerald-green skin and extraordinary talent, the other bubbly and popular. Featuring songs like “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked has been called “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart and courage” (Time Magazine).

The Sound of Music runs from March 9-14, 2027. For 65 years, this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic has remained one of America’s favorite musicals. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, the story of Maria and the von Trapp family continues to captivate audiences with themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Boop! The Musical runs from April 20-25, 2027. Inspired by the iconic Betty Boop character, the show follows Betty’s adventure as she escapes her black-and-white world for a colorful journey in New York City. It has been described as a “show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast) filled with heart and humor.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast runs from May 4-16, 2027. This marks Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in more than 25 years. Featuring an Oscar-winning score by Alan Menken and Tim Rice, the production includes classic songs like “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast,” along with spectacular new sets and costumes.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical runs from June 1-6, 2027. Set in 1943, the show tells the true story of a secret Allied mission that helped turn the tide of World War II. An Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a multiple 2025 Tony nominee, it has been called the “No. 1 Broadway Show of 2025” (Entertainment Weekly).

In addition to the season package, the Straz Center will present the Florida premiere of Oh, Mary! from April 6-11, 2027. The dark comedy explores the life of Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, the production earned two Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Play, along with multiple other honors and a Pulitzer Prize finalist designation.

For more information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-7827 or, if located outside the Tampa Bay area, call 800-955-1045, or visit www.strazcenter.org.

Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.