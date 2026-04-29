A spirit of unity and global goodwill marked the Peace Pole Planting Ceremony held on March 26, at Gannon University’s Ruskin campus. Under sunny, bright skies, students, faculty, Rotarians, and community members gathered outside the Academic Building to witness the installation of a new Peace Pole — positioned at the edge of campus so it can inspire both passersby and visitors.

Peace Poles are part of a worldwide initiative supported by Rotary International, promoting the message, “May peace prevail on Earth.” Since its introduction decades ago, tens of thousands have been planted across the globe, each serving as a visible reminder of humanity’s shared hope for peace.

This project was a collaborative effort between the Sun City Center Rotary Club and Gannon University. Former 2024-25 Rotary District Governor Chevon Baccus played a pivotal role in bringing it to life, helping design a pole featuring award-winning artwork created by children from around the world. The images reflect how young people envision peace through kindness, unity and understanding.

The ceremony opened with welcoming remarks from Dr. Walter Iwaneko, president of Gannon University, who traveled from the university’s main campus in Erie, Pennsylvania, to participate. Attendees included Baccus, members of the Sun City Center Rotary Club and Gannon faculty and students.





A highlight of the event was a musical performance by Diego Carneiro, a Rotary Peace Fellow from Brazil. As part of Rotary’s Peace Fellowship program, which trains leaders in conflict resolution and peacebuilding, Carneiro added a reflective tone with a moving cello performance.

Students from Gannon’s PA, PT, OT and SLP programs also participated, placing small flags representing countries around the world around the base of the pole, symbolizing unity and shared purpose.

The ceremony reflected a strong partnership between Rotary and Gannon University and a shared commitment to promoting peace locally and globally.