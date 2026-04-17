For Riverview resident Craig Beckinger, life is measured in two chapters: before cancer and after. Now a survivor, Beckinger is turning his personal journey into purpose as he campaigns for Blood Cancer United’s 2026 Visionary of the Year, raising critical funds to support local families battling blood cancers.

Beckinger, representing Tampa Bay and North Florida as an All-Star Visionary candidate, said his diagnosis reshaped everything.

“Priorities became clear. Time felt fragile. And survival became deeply personal,” he shared. “Surviving didn’t just give me a second chance — it gave me a responsibility to help others facing the same fight.”

His campaign carries an added layer of meaning this year. Beckinger is dedicating his efforts to the memory of Jill Jofko, his 2023 campaign manager, who passed away from cancer on February 3. He described her as selfless and deeply committed to helping others, saying her legacy continues to inspire the work.

Through Blood Cancer United, funds raised stay within the local community, providing treatment assistance, transportation to chemotherapy, emergency financial support, support groups and patient resources, as well as funding for lifesaving research and advocacy.

In 2023, Beckinger’s campaign raised more than $150,000 — a milestone he hopes to build upon this year with the help of community support and a series of upcoming fundraising events.

One of the highlights is the fifth annual ‘Runway for a Cause’ fashion show, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Aloft Midtown, located at 3650 Midtown Dr. in Tampa. The event will feature spring and summer fashions provided by Dillard’s, along with appearances by local personalities, including Babs and Meredith from Wild 94.1, Miss Tampa Halle Burton and Mrs. Universe USA Ambassador Amber Uhler. The brunch and silent auction fundraiser is expected to draw strong community participation.

Additional fundraising efforts include raffle opportunities, such as a $1,000 lottery board featuring scratch-off tickets and a Powerball drawing, as well as a premium 4.5-liter bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey imported from Dublin, Ireland. Winners will be announced during a Facebook Live drawing in mid-May.

A fun movie night is also in the works.

The campaign will culminate with a grand finale event at the Motor Enclave, located at 6500 Motor Enclave Way in Tampa, on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

Beckinger encourages the community to get involved, whether by attending events or making a donation.

“Every dollar represents hope for a family walking through one of the hardest seasons of their lives,” he said.

Beckinger is the founder and CEO of ABC Event Planning. Contact him at 561-876-6845 or email cab92807@gmail.com.