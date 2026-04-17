Tampa Bay HEAT Archery is a faith-based program that allows homeschooling students to learn and compete in the sport of archery. This program was formed many years ago when Tampa Bay HEAT Homeschooling was created by Teresa Manganello.

“We put God first and compete for the experience not the accolades,” said the Director of Tampa Bay HEAT Archery Katora Whitfield.

This program supports the development of 61 athletes, ranging from ages 9-19. Within HEAT Archery, there are three divisions dividing athletes up by grade level, including elementary school, middle school and high school.

Team practice is held at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, between the months of September and May. There on Monday afternoons, its athletes learn the foundation of the sport, allowing them to feel confident in their skills.

The program is guided by the team motto, ‘Shoot straight,’ meaning to always do the right thing, even when no one is watching. Before competing, the teams gather around in a circle, putting their hands in, and shout in unison, ‘Shoot straight.’

Recently, the program achieved remarkable success in the NASP State Tournament, winning five out of the six first-place trophies. All its divisions placed first in the 3D team awards, elementary school and high school got first place in the bullseye team awards, and middle school placed second in the bullseye team awards.

HEAT Archery is now focused physically and mentally on nationals. This tournament will be held in Kentucky on Friday, May 8, and will have families traveling for their archers to compete.

“It is extremely rewarding to work with these individuals. From the youngest to the oldest there are many different personalities and passions that help motivate the rest. Our archers are welcoming and respectful, making any newcomer feel like they belong,” said Whitfield.

To get involved with Tampa Bay HEAT Archery, contact archery@tampabayheat.org. Additionally, there is more information about archery and other sports HEAT offers on its website at www.tampabayheat.org/sports/.