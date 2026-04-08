24-hour Operations Began Today at Limona Road Railroad Crossing

Today at 7 a.m., crews began 24-hour operations to install the South Hillsborough Pipeline beneath the CSX railroad tracks at Limona Road. This work involves installing a section of the pipeline underneath the railroad tracks without disturbing rail operations.

Work is expected to continue around the clock for approximately three days, but could take longer, depending on how quickly work progresses. During this time:

Residents may hear construction activities, including equipment noise and backup alarms.

Portable lighting will be used to illuminate the work area and will be directed away from nearby homes.

Access to nearby businesses and properties will be maintained throughout this construction.

Rain Delays New Traffic Pattern at S. Kings Ave. and Bloomingdale Ave.

The new traffic pattern scheduled to begin today at South Kings Avenue south of Bloomingdale Avenue has been delayed due to rain. The new traffic pattern is now planned to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

At that time, South Kings Avenue will be closed from Bloomingdale Avenue to just south of Kings Row Plaza for approximately two weeks for pipeline installation. South Kings Avenue remains closed to through traffic from Center Avenue to Bloomingdale Avenue. Residential access will be maintained via the detour.

Kings Row Plaza and the Mobil gas station will be accessible via Bloomingdale.

Happy Jalapeño Market, Bacon Egg and Cheese, Al’s Barn and Pediatric Dentistry of Brandon will be accessible via the South Kings Avenue detour.

Click here to view the detour details and detour map.

For more information on South Hillsborough Pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/ or call 813-485-6480.