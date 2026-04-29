Keeping informed of the events and shifting tides of Sun City Center (SCC) has become another digital aspect of life for its residents, whether through the modern podcast or the old school pulse of frequency modulation.

Vern and Elysa Hendricks are married and also bound by the shared endeavor of About the Town, a podcast detailing the community’s activities and resources, as well as airing announcements from SCC officials and hosting guests such as Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies who deliver personal safety tips.

According to Vern, the podcast is a way to stay active by doing something enjoyable and meaningful.

“I spent 10 years as a morning host and director of programming for Sun City Center’s low-power, local community radio station, Sun Radio, WSCQ, 96.3 FM,” he wrote in an email. “I spent almost as much time per week as I used to spend on my full-time job, so I decided to dial it back and yet be able to do something that I really enjoyed. So, I created this, with the cooperation of my wife who co-hosts the program.”

Creating something useful for his neighbors is part of the motivation, added Vern.

“The idea behind this is to create a repository of information that people who live in Sun City Center, or who are interested in our town, can find information about the many things that this community has to offer,” he said.

You can listen to About the Town at https://rss.com/podcasts/about-the-town/.

Besides working on About the Town, Vern is also the producer for Veterans Corner Radio, a local podcast focusing on military and veteran interests. Veterans Corner Radio has a worldwide audience keen to be informed about veteran and military related legislation and resources and is hosted by retired Air Force Col. Joe Muhlberger. It can be found via most online podcast distributors and at https://veteranscornerradio.com/.

Then there is WSCQ-LP, 96.3 FM — a low-power transmission that serves as the over-the-air auditory soul of the community. It broadcasts the familiar, melodic music popular with SCC’s residents and provides an essential public affairs role as well. It exists not only as radio waves but also as a digital stream at https://wscqfm.com/.