May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. This is a time to help shine a light on more than 4,000 children in foster care across the Tampa Bay area. At A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay, this month reminds us of our mission: To provide a safe, loving and nurturing home for children in foster care. Since opening our doors in 2009, we have helped more than 1,700 children and over 750 families. We are able to care for children from newborns to 18 years old on our main campus, and we are also proud to have expanded our services through our Extended Foster Care program, supporting young adults ages 18-23 as they transition into adulthood.

Every day at A Kid’s Place is centered around creating stability, comfort and normalcy for the children who call our campus home. From school support and counseling to fun activities and shared meals, our goal is to make sure each child feels safe, valued and supported while they are with us. To help our community better understand the heart of our mission, we want to introduce you to some of the incredible young people who live at A Kid’s Place. While every child has their own unique story, they all share the same hopes: to be heard, to be supported and to be treated just like any other kid.

We sat down with four of our teens and tweens for a very special ‘Take 5’ conversation to learn more about them beyond their circumstances. We talked about their favorite foods, hidden talents, funniest moments, dream vacations and the activities they are most excited to try this summer. Their answers were full of personality, creativity and resilience. This small glimpse into their lives reminds us that foster care is not just about placement; it is about childhood, growth and possibility. These kids are more than their circumstances; they are athletes, friends and dreamers.

When siblings Emma (8) and Lucas (7) arrived at our home, they carried visible trauma. Both struggled academically, had difficulty regulating emotions and were physically withdrawn. Most of all, they were terrified of being separated — something they had already endured once before. Today, Emma is reading above grade level and leads her class with confidence. Lucas, once silent, is now joyful, engaged and thriving socially. Their health has improved; their laughter has returned, and — most importantly — their trust has been restored. We are proud to share that Emma and Lucas are currently in the process of being fostered‑to‑adopt by a loving young couple, ready to provide them with a permanent home — together.

We invite you to take a moment this month to learn more, show support and help us continue building a place where children feel safe, seen and loved.

Visit our website, https://akidsplacetb.org/, or call 813-381-3839 to learn more.