Families looking for a free, interactive way to explore downtown Plant City can hop aboard a new adventure that blends history, discovery and a bit of mystery.

Henry’s Hidden Train Hunt invites residents and visitors to search for 10 hidden trains scattered throughout the downtown district. The self-guided activity begins at the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum, where participants can pick up a free map and clues or download a printable version in advance.

From there, the hunt is on.

Using the provided clues, participants will navigate downtown streets in search of each hidden train, solving fill-in-the-blank trivia along the way. Once all 10 trains have been located and the trivia has been completed, hunters can return to the museum during regular hours to claim a prize.

Organizers said the event is designed to be flexible and family-friendly, allowing participants to start their hunt at any time and explore at their own pace. It’s also an opportunity to experience the charm of downtown Plant City while learning a bit about its railroad roots.

Participants are encouraged to share their experience on social media using the hashtag #HenrysHiddenTrains, though organizers ask that the exact train locations remain a secret to keep the challenge fun for others.

The event is presented by Historic Plant City Main Street, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the city’s historic downtown. As part of the national Main Street America network, the organization focuses on strengthening the local economy while celebrating the area’s cultural heritage.

Known for hosting community favorites such as Oktoberfest, Last Friday and the Strawberry Drop, Historic Plant City Main Street continues to create engaging events that bring people together while supporting local businesses and attractions.

Henry’s Hidden Train Hunt builds on that mission, offering a playful way for families to connect with the community, discover local landmarks and enjoy time together — no tickets required.

With clues to solve, trains to find and prizes waiting at the finish line, the event promises a memorable outing for all ages, right in the heart of downtown.

Visit www.plantcitymainstreet.org/hiddentrains for the free downloadable train map.