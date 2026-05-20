Apollo Beach Motors is the go-to for quality used cars in the Apollo Beach Community. Owner Craig Blum has been in the used car business for more than 38 years, and he works hard to make sure his customers leave his car lot happy and in a car they love.

“At Apollo Beach Motors, we don’t just sell vehicles, we help people find the right car for their life, their budget, and their next chapter,” Blum said. “We understand that finding the perfect combination of quality and affordability can be difficult. So, we have made it our goal to provide Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with the best buying experience possible.”

Apollo Beach Motors has a full sales and service department. Every vehicle on its lot goes through a 126-point inspection before it is offered for sale.

“We have more than 75 years of automotive experience to offer you a world class car deal and environment,” Blum said. “We offer financing for every credit situation with a 99 percent credit approval.”

Apollo Beach Motors has a huge inventory of SUVs, trucks and sedans, all in one place and ready to drive home any day of the week.

“We do more than just sell cars,” Blum said. “We offer full vehicle support, from oil changes and repairs to extended warranties and GAP insurance, so you can drive with total confidence.”

There’s nothing like that moment when you finally get the keys and drive off in a vehicle that feels just right. Strong, reliable, and ready for whatever comes next.

“One of the things I like most about what I do at Apollo Beach Motors is working with our customers to find their vehicles,” Blum said. “Because it’s not just about buying a vehicle; it’s about driving something that makes you proud. Smooth driving, reliable performance and a car you can trust every day because the right car doesn’t just take you places; it changes how you experience the journey.”

If you would like to learn more about Apollo Beach Motors or see some of the used vehicles it has to offer, you can visit its website at https://apollobeachmotors.com or call 813-645-2227. The dealership is located at 5301 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.