The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce (BRCC) proudly hosted its annual Chamber Member Awards (CMAs) on April 30 at Hillsborough College, bringing together business leaders, nonprofit organizations and community advocates for an evening dedicated to celebrating the strength and success of the local business community. The event was presented by HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, with additional sponsors including Christopher Ligori & Associates (Bar Sponsor), Hillsborough College, Suncoast Credit Union, TECO, Spectrum Reach, The Regent, Grease Monkey and Beach Geeks IT.

The CMAs recognize organizations and individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact through leadership, innovation and service. The event honored not only award recipients and finalists but also the collective contributions of the chamber’s membership, which continues to shape the economic and social fabric of Brandon and Riverview.

“This event is about our members — the small businesses, nonprofits and service organizations that make up the foundation of our community,” said Amber Aaron, chamber president. “The chamber exists because of them, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements and contributions.”





2026 Chamber Member Awards winners:

Emerging Business Award: Skyline Transport.

Small Business Award: 2nd Amendment Armory.

Medium Business Award: The GOAT Plumbing Company.

Large Business Award: Grease Monkey.

Nonprofit Award: A Kid’s Place.





Business of the Year finalists:

Emerging Business: Camp Mirage, Skyline Transport and United Direct Lending.

Small Business: 2nd Amendment Armory, G-Force Parking Lot Striping of Tampa and Parwani Law, PA.

Medium Business: Fluent Cannabis, The GOAT Plumbing and T&J Painting.

Large Business: Grease Monkey, Spectrum Reach and Suncoast Credit Union.

Nonprofit: A Kid’s Place, ECHO and Easterseals Florida.





Individual award honorees:

Citizen of the Year: Melissa Canfield.

Volunteer of the Year: Pat Magruder.

Ambassador of the Year: Allie Savvides.

Community Leadership Award: Colonel Nikki Bosley, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Bosley was recognized for her outstanding leadership, extensive service in law enforcement and commitment to community partnership and professional excellence, with an impact that extends far beyond the Brandon-Riverview area.





Taste of BRCC Winner

A highlight of the evening was the Taste of BRCC, where attendees sampled offerings from local restaurants and food vendors and voted for their favorite. This year’s winner was Embassy Suites Tampa Brandon.

Participating vendors included Bolay Kitchen Brandon, Ciccio Cali, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Donovan’s Meatery, Embassy Suites, Graze Craze, New York New York Pizzeria, Tutto Tavola and Funnel & Funk.

Celebrating Community Impact

The CMAs serve to recognize the dedication, perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit required to build and sustain successful businesses and organizations. Each finalist and winner represents a commitment to excellence and a passion for making a difference in the community.

Event Partners

The BRCC extends its gratitude to event partners who helped make the evening a success, including Messer Productions, ABC Event Planning, Socially Funded and Photo Booth Rental & More.

About the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce

The BRCC empowers businesses through opportunities for brand exposure, education and advocacy while fostering meaningful connections that strengthen its community and promote collaboration and growth.