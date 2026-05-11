By Olivia Clark

Brandon Roots Group, a local nonprofit organization, continues to build momentum in the community through acts of service, most recently completing its third cleanup project at the historic Brandon Family Cemetery. Founded five years ago by Robert ‘Stanley’ Goins, the organization was created to unite residents through random acts of kindness and volunteerism while strengthening community pride.

With a leadership team that includes Goins as founder and president, Charlie Horne as vice president and Devan Moretti as chief financial officer, Brandon Roots has steadily expanded its reach and impact. Its mission centers on fostering a strong and reliable network of volunteers dedicated to improving the local community while also preserving its history for future generations.

The recent cemetery cleanup reflects a long-standing goal for the group. According to Goins, restoring the Brandon Family Cemetery has been a priority since the organization’s inception. The effort brought together 10 volunteers who spent the day clearing debris, removing overgrown vegetation and carefully cleaning headstones to restore dignity to the site. The project concluded with a full mowing of the grounds, completing a comprehensive revitalization effort and improving overall accessibility.

“As our network of volunteers continues to grow, we are constantly evolving and expanding our community engagement,” said Goins.

Beyond cemetery restoration, Brandon Roots has completed a variety of service projects, including pressure washing and tree removal for elderly residents in need, as well as hosting free summer barbecues that encourage neighbors to connect. The organization also actively participates in local events such as the Fourth of July parade, where it earned first place in 2025, along with both the Plant City and Brandon Lighted Christmas Parades.

The group’s continued growth highlights its commitment to building meaningful connections through service. By focusing on both immediate community needs and long-term preservation efforts, Brandon Roots is creating a lasting and visible impact throughout the area.

“We want the community to know that Brandon Roots is here to foster connection through service,” said Goins. “We are always looking for more volunteers and support to continue our mission.”

Residents interested in getting involved can connect with Brandon Roots through its social media platforms.

For more information, contact stangoins0821@gmail.com or call 813-359-4800.