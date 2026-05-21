Community coming together for a great cause! 🧱✨

In Brandon, Florida, local volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to build affordable, disaster-resilient homes for families in need. This video takes you behind the scenes of Pope Leo Village, an exciting new 8-home project that is part of Habitat for Humanity’s larger 23-home Windhorst Commons development.

We highlight the incredible volunteers from Christ the King Church, who stepped up as the very first faith-based group to work on the site. Inspired by Pope Leo XIV’s enduring message of service and community, this initiative aims to encourage young people and locals to give back to their neighborhood.

The best part? Most of these volunteers had little to no construction experience before arriving! Thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s comprehensive on-site training, anyone can pick up a hammer and make a real difference.

Watch to see the progress, learn more about the project, and find out how you can get involved!

📌 Key Project Highlights:

Pope Leo Village: An 8-home initiative within the larger 23-home Windhorst Commons community in Brandon, FL.

Disaster-Resilient Housing: Built to last, ensuring safety and stability for local families.

On-Site Training: Proving that passion and a willingness to help are more important than prior construction experience.

A Legacy of Impact: Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough has built more than 650 homes in the area since 1987.

Timeline: The Pope Leo Village homes are expected to be fully completed by early 2027.

🤝 Get Involved!

Want to volunteer, donate, or learn more about upcoming builds?

👉 Visit: www.habitathillsborough.org

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