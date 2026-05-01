Hillsborough County residents have an opportunity to play a more active role in local government as county commissioners seek volunteers to serve on a wide range of citizen advisory boards and committees.

The call for applicants, announced on April 17, invites registered voters who live in Hillsborough County to apply for unpaid positions that help shape decisions on issues ranging from housing and zoning to historic preservation and public health. While applicants may apply to multiple boards, individuals may only serve on one at a time unless specifically approved by the board of county commissioners.

To be considered, residents must submit a completed application/questionnaire along with a signed standards of conduct form at https://hcfl.gov/government/boards-and-committees/announcements-and-forms. Applications must be fully completed to be eligible, and any required background checks must be completed within 72 hours of notification. The deadline to apply is close of business Thursday, May 14, with appointments expected to be made in May or June.

Openings are available across numerous boards, offering opportunities for residents with a variety of professional backgrounds and interests. Among them, the Building Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners is seeking an alternate member with expertise in technical building codes, while the Code Enforcement Board has vacancies for members and alternates representing professions such as architecture, engineering, construction and real estate.

The county is also looking to fill a position for a code enforcement special magistrate, who would hear cases involving violations of local ordinances, including zoning, housing standards and environmental regulations.

Financial expertise is in demand as well, with two openings on the County Internal Audit Committee for a certified public accountant and an individual with at least five years of auditing experience. The committee plays a key advisory role in monitoring county audit activities and promoting transparency.

Other vacancies include positions on the Health Care Advisory Board, which focuses on improving access to care for low-income residents; the Historic Resources Review Board, which helps protect archaeological and historical sites; and the Human Relations Board, which reviews discrimination cases and enforces the county’s Human Rights Ordinance.

Additional opportunities exist on boards overseeing land-use appeals, mechanical systems, plumbing and gas standards and property tax disputes through the Value Adjustment Board.

Most boards require regular meeting attendance and some require members to live in unincorporated areas of the county or file annual financial disclosures.

Residents can submit applications online, by email, by mail or in person. Detailed information about each board and application materials are available on the county’s Boards, Committees and Councils webpage at https://hcfl.gov/councils.