“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint,” (Isaiah 40:31).

We are now almost one month into both my new decade (the 70s) and my ‘shall I — shan’t I?’ dance with riding a bicycle. The 70s, of course, are inevitable; the biking is something I still have to decide.

Little by little I have been breaking myself in. This week, I skipped one day and then, Wednesday and Thursday, did my first 8-mile effort. I pushed it pretty hard but finished the ride convinced I have been making progress.

Friday morning, I agreed to an outing with ‘the biker gang’ and they showed up at Maul-Hall at 8:15 with the intention of getting me all the way to the village of Speed and back, 16 miles total.

What a beautiful morning. We set out at around 65 degrees, and it was 76 when we got back. Not just to speed but at speed, no less.

I was pleased with how well I maintained pace, and it proved to be a really enjoyable ride. We put in a slight scenic detour on the way home, and by the time we made it back to Saint Patrick Street we had logged in over 19 miles.

I believe what made this more doable was the encouragement from the guys who rode with me. Not just ‘doable’ but more like eagles’ wings, running — riding — and not growing weary.

This point — this principle — has been a foundational pillar of my approach to teaching and encouraging men over the past several decades. The American ‘manly men go it alone’ ethos is not only impractical; it is counter to God’s fundamental design and intention. We were created for community, for communion both with God and with one another.

I do not know if I will be a regular participant in some of these insanely demanding bicycle rides — but I do understand that the men I am getting to know and genuinely love here in Tarboro (at church, and in the community) help me to ride on eagles’ wings in many ways.

“You yourselves have seen what I did to Egypt, and how I carried you on eagles’ wings and brought you to myself,” (Exodus 19:4).

Tired … and grateful.

— DEREK