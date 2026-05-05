My mother grew African violets on a TV tray in her room. She was very successful.

The tips below can increase your success in growing this adorable plant. Direct sunlight is damaging, but it thrives in bright light within 3 feet of a southeast or southwest-facing window. If the light level is too low, you will see thin, deep green leaves and the plant stretching for light. If the leaves are pale or greenish yellow, there is too much light, which slows growth and decreases flowering. African violets need eight to 12 hours of light and eight hours of darkness daily. Fluorescent and other artificial lights are options.

You can purchase African violet soil mixtures, which contain peat moss, vermiculite and perlite. Drainage holes in plant containers are a must. Water should be at room temperature. You can water from the top of the container or the bottom/saucer. Don’t leave water in the saucer. Note that overwatering is a significant issue.

Water-soluble African violet fertilizer is available in nurseries and big-box stores. Follow the recommended application rate. If you overfertilize this plant, you will see a rusty appearance on the leaves.

This plant is easy to propagate. Select a firm leaf, then leave the leaf stem intact. Trim the stem to 1-1 1/2 inches. Use a pencil to make a hole in the soil mixture, then insert the stem in the hole. It generally takes three to four weeks for the roots to form. New plant leaves take three to four weeks to appear after rooting occurs. You can anticipate flowers in six to nine months thereafter.

To minimize pest management, remove faded flowers and unhealthy leaves. Provide adequate spacing so pests, like mealybugs and cyclamen mites, are not able to infest the other African violets nearby. Purchasing and using sterilized soil is also important.

Let’s grow some lovely African violets inside or outside under lanai cover.