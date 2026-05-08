“Behold, the winter is past. … The flowers have already appeared in the land… and the vines in blossom have given forth their fragrance,” (Song of Solomon, 2:11-13 NASB).

Interest in flowers peaks in the springtime, when in most regions of our fair country, flowers pop up and burst forth with fragrant blooms that tickle our various fancies.

Here in Florida, though, the state named for its incredible flora and fauna, spring sprang back in February, and the blossoms are now struggling to keep from shriveling up to beef jerky status in the daily 90-degree heat.

Despite sprouting in a blast furnace, the amazing, wee crocus has recently captured my attention. No, not despite it, because of it.

These lovely, delicate-appearing but stalwart-in-constitution little underdogs are not to be denied — they pop up everywhere. Like a surprise blessing from the Master Creator. A relative of the iris and the source of saffron (the priciest spice in the world), many survive in blazing sun-drenched places where wind or rain has blown their sturdy little seeds to reach out in propagation glory.

The determined crocus puts up with everything nature and mankind bombards upon it and keeps smiling.

Reminds me of another underdog who happens to be a real dog. My rescue pup, Laz the Resurrection Dog, so named because his heart stopped beating for several minutes until he was miraculously resuscitated. Laz has tolerated a lot of blast furnace stuff during his lifetime, including abuse, abandonment and, yes, even death.

Yet Laz puts up with everything that comes at him and keeps smiling.

I want to be more like that. When a blast of life’s heat hits me, I want to grow, not grouse. To weather it, not wither. To smile, not grimace. I want to keep striving, not roll over and play dead.

We all root for zealous underdogs and persevering crocuses, don’t we? Rocky Balboa; Cinderella; the tortoise racing the hare; Ru-dy, Ru-dy! So, I’m thinking that Papa God has a special place in His heart for underdogs who keep pressing on despite the oppressive heat blasting their way. Would that be you, my friend? What heat blasts have you endured lately?