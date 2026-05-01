High 5 Inc. is a multipurpose facility in Brandon where the community can come together. Recently, two individuals were recognized for their dedication to the organization by earning promotions: Patrick Skidmore and Jada Spano.

Skidmore was initially the director of development and has since been promoted to chief operating officer. In this new role, his main priority is “supporting our team to allow them to perform at a high level and provide superior programming to all participants in any of our programs.”

Skidmore is a third-generation Tampa native who grew up going to the formerly known Brandon Swim and Tennis, now High 5 Inc. There, he attended his first swimming lesson. Prior to his career at High 5, he worked as a paramedic at Brandon Regional Hospital and is a second-generation president of the Rotary Club of Brandon, fostering his leadership skills.

On the other hand, Spano’s previous title was the vice president of operations. She has now transitioned into her new role as chief communications officer. Spano’s main focus is on “building a strong, consistent and recognizable brand that drives engagement and growth.”

Growing up in the Brandon area, Spano has many early memories at this organization. She also learned to swim there and spent time playing tennis at the facilities. She now uses her childhood experiences and professional background to succeed in her role at High 5.

“That’s what makes this role so meaningful to me, as it’s truly a full-circle moment. I’ve gone from being a participant in these programs to now helping tell the story and bring awareness to the impact High 5 has on so many families in this amazing community,” said Spano.

Both Skidmore and Spano are excited for the future of High 5 as they continue to grow and positively impact the community. “High 5 is more than just a place people come to participate but as a cornerstone organization that shapes lives and brings people together,” said Spano.