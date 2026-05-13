Hillsborough College (HC) is proud to recognize The Mosaic Company as the recipient of HC President Dr. Ken Atwater’s 2026 Champion in Education Award. This annual recognition honors an individual or organization that demonstrates outstanding initiative in supporting student success, expanding education access and strengthening community impact through support of the college.

The Mosaic Company has been a strategic partner of Hillsborough College since 2001, helping to align workforce needs with the college’s academic and technical programs in support of the Tampa Bay labor market. The company has also shown a strong commitment to student success, contributing nearly $200,000 in philanthropic support to the college’s foundation through first-generation scholarships, the Engineering Technology program and the Presidential Showcase.

“I am honored to present The Mosaic Company with the 2026 Champion in Education Award,” Dr. Atwater said. “Mosaic has been a valued partner not only in advancing opportunities for our students but also in enriching the Tampa Bay community.”

Mosaic’s leadership extends to active involvement on the foundation’s board of directors and participation on the President’s Council at HC’s Brandon and SouthShore campuses, underscoring a shared emphasis on workforce readiness and economic mobility.

“Helping the world grow the food it needs starts with strong communities and a skilled workforce,” said Bruce Bodine, president and CEO of The Mosaic Company. “We are proud to partner with Hillsborough College to support students and create opportunity right here in Tampa Bay.”

About Hillsborough College

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hcfl.edu.

Hillsborough College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097; by calling 404-679-4500; or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit www.hcfl.edu/accreditation for more information.