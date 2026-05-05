By Superintendent Van Ayres

As we look ahead to graduation season this May, when more than 14,000 Hillsborough County Public Schools seniors will walk across the stage, we are reminded that each diploma represents not just an ending but also an important beginning.

Our responsibility as a school district is to ensure every student is prepared for what comes next. That commitment is why college and career pathways remain a central focus of our work.

We are proud to share that 74 percent of our high school graduates will earn college credit or an industry certification by the time they graduate — the highest rate in our district’s history. Through advanced coursework, dual enrollment and industry certification programs, students are earning college credit and gaining real-world skills before they leave our classrooms. These opportunities not only strengthen academic readiness but also open doors to future success.

This work also plays a critical role in how our schools are evaluated. College and career acceleration (CCA) is a key component of the school grades assigned by the Florida Department of Education. When students enroll in and succeed in rigorous coursework, it reflects both individual achievement and the overall strength of our schools.

Our career and technical education (CTE) programs further support this goal by helping students explore high-demand careers. From health care and construction to information technology and culinary arts, students are gaining hands-on experience and earning industry-recognized certifications that can lead directly to employment.

Our technical colleges expand these opportunities even further, serving both recent graduates and adults through specialized training aligned with workforce needs. These programs create a strong bridge between education and industry, fueling our local economy while changing lives.

The impact of this work is clear. More students are graduating with a plan, a purpose and a pathway. They are leaving our schools not only with knowledge but with confidence and direction as well.

As we celebrate the Class of 2026, we celebrate more than their accomplishments — we celebrate their readiness. Because in Hillsborough County Public Schools, we are not just preparing students to graduate; we are preparing them to succeed in whatever path they choose.