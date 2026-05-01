Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is celebrating an outstanding achievement of four teachers who have been named Florida state champions in the 2026 Presidential AI Challenge.

Randall Middle School’s Stevie Hodgkins, Dr. Lori Bradner and Lisa McGuin earned the statewide honor for their innovative project, ‘Stronger Minds, Stronger Bodies: AI‑Enhanced Fitness for the Next Generation of Education,’ which reimagines physical education and academics through responsible, student‑centered uses of artificial intelligence. The project places students in the role of AI creators rather than consumers, integrating technology, physical fitness and critical thinking into a multidisciplinary learning experience. Built around the restored Presidential Fitness Test, the unit uses two AI‑supported tools to deepen student engagement and learning.

Donna Kemp, one of HCPS’ math district resource teachers, earned the statewide honor for her project, ‘The Response Instruction Optimizer,’ a standards-aligned, teacher-facing AI system that turns classroom data into a ready-to-teach next-lesson package, helping teachers respond to student needs faster and more effectively.

“This recognition reflects the incredible talent and innovation of our teachers and why our schools remain the number one choice for families in Hillsborough County,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Their work is preparing students not just for today’s classrooms, but for the future they will help shape.”

The Presidential AI Challenge is a national initiative that encourages K‑12 students and educators to develop AI‑powered solutions to real‑world challenges, with state‑level winners advancing to regional and national recognition.

Learn more about the Presidential AI Challenge at https://orise.orau.gov/ai-challenge/index.html.