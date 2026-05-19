Submitted By Preserving Brandon

Before Brandon became one of eastern Hillsborough County’s busiest suburbs, it was a quieter place of pine flatwoods, cattle trails, citrus groves and scattered homesteads. Yet even as the landscape changed, some of the area’s most familiar road names held on, carrying forward the memory of the families who helped settle this corner of Florida.

Among the most important were John and Victoria Brandon. John arrived in the New Hope area in the 1850s, and after his death Victoria helped guide the town’s early development. When the railroad came through in 1890, the Brandon name became more than a family name; it became the identity of a growing community. Victoria Street marks the north boundary of the original Brandon townsite.

The Falkenburg family farmed land along what became Falkenburg Road, a route that once crossed open country instead of commuter traffic. Over time, the road changed with Brandon’s growth, but its name still points back to the area’s agricultural roots and the people who worked the land long before modern development arrived.

The Gornto name became attached to both a lake and a road, linking one family to the shape of the local map. Even now, Gornto Lake Road carries a faint echo of an earlier Brandon, when water, farmland and family holdings helped define everyday life.

The Brandon, Falkenburg and Gornto names were not the only ones to endure. Families such as the Parsons, Lumsdens, Pearsons, Brookers and Kings also helped shape the area, leaving behind names that still surface in local geography and community memory.

Today, it is easy to pass those road signs without a second thought. But taken together, they still tell a quiet story about the families who cleared land, built homes and gave the community its earliest shape.

Do you know a story about one of Brandon’s roads or the families behind its name? We’d love to hear it and help keep Brandon’s history alive.

Preserving Brandon – Honoring Our Past, Inspiring Our Future. Contact us at preservingbrandon@gmail.com.