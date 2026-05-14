Parents and youth leaders looking for a meaningful, skill-building summer experience now have a powerful new option. Jr. Money Managers, a dynamic financial literacy program, is offering a two-day summer workshop designed for children ages 9-13, equipping them with real-world money skills in a fun, engaging environment.

Led by Katina Potts, a former personal financial advisor and former financial analyst, this workshop goes beyond theory to teach practical financial habits that children can apply immediately. With a strong background in finance and a passion for education, Potts brings both expertise and relatability to every session.

What sets Jr. Money Managers apart from traditional summer camps is that the workshop comes directly to homeschool groups, churches and youth organizations, creating a convenient and personalized learning experience in a familiar environment.

Participants will engage in interactive lessons covering:

Budgeting and money management.

Saving and goal setting.

Smart spending habits.

Real-life financial decision-making.

The program requires a minimum of six students and delivers nine to 10 hours of instruction over two days, ensuring both depth and engagement.

The cost is $75 per student, which includes the cost of the books. For nonprofits with 10 students or more, it is $50 per student.

This workshop is designed to give young learners a strong financial foundation early in life, helping them build confidence, responsibility and lifelong money management skills. The workbooks are also a companion set (teacher and student editions) available for purchase on Amazon.

To schedule a workshop or learn more, contact Potts at 813-863-1047 or katinapotts@gmail.com.