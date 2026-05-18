In 2003, Chris and Bernadette Pello of Riverview felt called to open a faith-based private school for students with learning disabilities who learned differently. As the school’s founders, they left their previous jobs, took a second mortgage out on their home, stepped out in faith and opened the school with one classroom and a handful of students in a small building on Bloomingdale Avenue in Valrico.

They quickly realized they were going to need more space to serve more students; so, in 2004, they moved to the campus of Bay Life Church in Brandon and changed the name to Bay Life Academy. In the first year as Bay Life Academy in 2004, the school had two classrooms with 36 students enrolled.

In 2007, the small school moved from the Bay Life Church campus to the property on Lenna Avenue in Seffner.

“It was then that we changed the name to Livingstone Academy,” said Livingstone Academy’s CEO, Kristin Lisi. “The need in the community was so great, and the word about our very special school that was founded on love, acceptance and accountability began to spread far and wide. At that time, we served students from kindergarten through eighth grade.”

Livingstone Academy Seffner, Livingstone Academy Autism Center and Livingstone Academy Exceptional Center are Hillsborough County’s premier private schools for students with unique abilities. Livingstone Academy is the county’s largest private school program for students with the FES-UA, FES-EO and FTC scholarships. Its dedicated team of educators understands the unique learning styles of each student and makes all accommodations to meet their needs. Its strategy of a “small group learning model” ensures each student receives the individualized attention necessary to reach their greatest potential.

Enrollment for the 2026-27 school semester is currently open at Livingstone Academy.

“New students can expect a safe learning environment, where they will feel safe to ask questions and inspired to learn,” Lisi said. “Many new students will find a true sense of acceptance and belonging, maybe for the first time ever in their school career. Students can expect to make true friends with their peers and classmates, and to build lasting and impactful relationships with their teachers and classmates. Our school foundation is built on love, acceptance and accountability, and our students will feel this from the moment they walk through those doors every day.”

Livingstone Academy accepts students with learning disabilities who are struggling academically, as well as students without learning disabilities. Livingstone Academy is also a great fit for students at grade level who may not struggle academically but may have a challenging time in larger school settings or in social situations.

If you would like to register your child for the 2026-27 school term, you can visit Livingstone Academy’s website at www.livingstoneschools.org.