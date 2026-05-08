Canine lovers, mark your calendars. From Sunday through Tuesday, May 17-19, the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds will transform into a haven for dog enthusiasts as nine county and municipal shelters converge for a mega-adoption event.

Spanning the Tampa Bay region, participating shelters from Pasco, Polk, Sumter, Orange, Manatee, Pinellas, Marion and Hillsborough counties will bring forth a diverse selection of over 300 adoption-ready dogs each day. All available dogs will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped, with all associated fees waived, thanks to the support of the Pet Resources Foundation, the Team Godwin Foundation, Friends of Animals Services – Pasco County, Orange County Animal Services and the Florida Strawberry Festival.

The Grimes Family Agricultural Center, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City, will play host to this heartwarming event, welcoming visitors from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. However, to ensure adequate preparation and staffing, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa, will be closed to the public on Thursday and will offer limited services on Friday and Saturday.

The event couldn’t come at a more crucial time. Shelters across the nation are grappling with record-breaking numbers of homeless dogs, and Hillsborough County is no exception. Currently, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is operating at about 140 percent of its dog capacity, with some canines residing there for over 100 days.

The mega-adoption event not only presents an opportunity for families to find their newest four-legged friends, but it also underscores the importance of adopting or fostering shelter dogs. Every adoption not only saves a life but also opens up space for another dog in need.

So, if you’ve been considering expanding your family with a furry friend, head down to the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds. Your future best friend might just be waiting for you there.

To browse a full list of available PRC pets, visit the PRC online kennel at https://hcfl.gov/.