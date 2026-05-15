Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 18, crews will be paving South Kings Avenue between Greenbriar Drive and Bloomingdale Avenue. Crews will work from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily for approximately three days, weather permitting, to install asphalt so the intersection can be opened in the coming weeks.

Important note: Access to businesses may be temporarily restricted (Kings Row Plaza, Happy Jalapeño Market, Bacon Egg and Cheese, Al’s Barn and Pediatric Dentistry of Brandon). Motorists should use caution and follow the directions of flaggers in the area.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.