The Plant City Community Chorale invites the community to a powerful and thought-provoking choral concert, ‘America at 250: The Ongoing Story,’ to be held on Sunday, June 7, at 5 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church, located at 1104 N. Alexander St. in Plant City.

This compelling program reflects on the American journey—its founding ideals, struggles for justice, and continued evolution. Audiences will hear stirring patriotic selections, such as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and the beloved “Armed Forces Medley,” alongside songs that give voice to social change and resilience including “Bread and Roses” and “The Times They Are A-Changin.”

The concert also highlights historical and folk traditions with works like “Chester” and “The Erie Canal,” as well as contemporary and reflective pieces, such as “Hymn for America” and “Why Have the Fallen Gone?”

Under the direction of Coleman Flentge, the Plant City Community Chorale brings these diverse works together into a cohesive musical narrative that honors the past while looking toward the future.

Tickets are $25 (cash, debit and credit cards accepted) and are available at www.pccchorale.org, www.facebook.com/pccommunitychorale, from any chorale member or by texting 727-424-9661. Tickets are $20 when purchased from a chorale member in advance. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the concert. Children 12 and younger are free.

The June 7 performance is sponsored by Grow Into You Foundation and Jonathan Pittman, financial advisor.