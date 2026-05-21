Crews are installing the South Hillsborough Pipeline by open-trench construction on South Kings Avenue. Work is progressing north of Paul Sanders Park toward Dali Drive. Dali Drive is now closed at South Kings Avenue.

Night Work & Lane Shift Planned

Starting as early as Monday, June 1, South Kings Avenue will be closed nightly from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. for approximately three nights, weather permitting. Please note, these timeframes are subject to change:

June 1 and June 2: South Kings Avenue will be closed from Buckhorn Creek Road to Denham Road. Motorists should use Ronele Drive and John Moore Road as a detour.

June 3: South Kings Avenue will be closed from Greenbriar to Ronele Drive; the inside lanes of Bloomingdale Avenue and turn lanes onto South Kings Avenue will also be closed. Traffic on Bloomingdale will taper to one lane in both directions. Motorists south of Greenbriar should use Center Avenue, Breezeway Court, King Drive, Southview Drive, Windy Place and John Moore Road as a detour.

The night closure allows crews to install the South Hillsborough Pipeline across South Kings Avenue to the west side of the road to cross Buckhorn Creek and re-open the intersection at Bloomingdale Avenue.

New Traffic Pattern

As early as 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, new traffic patterns will be in place:

All lanes of the South Kings Avenue and Bloomingdale Avenue intersection will be open, including dedicated turn lanes.

Southbound traffic lanes will be reduced and shifted to the east side of the road from approximately Denham Road to Buckhorn Creek Road. Dali Drive will be open.

Northbound traffic lanes will also be reduced in this area.

This lane shift is expected to be in place approximately three weeks. Please follow the speed limit and use caution when navigating new traffic patterns. For more information on the pipeline project, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.