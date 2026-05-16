The future of medicine has arrived in Brandon! 🚀

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is officially expanding its surgical capabilities with four brand-new, state-of-the-art robotic operating rooms. Traditional ORs can quickly get crowded during complex procedures—sometimes holding more than a dozen medical professionals at once. These new, larger surgical suites are specifically designed to give teams more space, more capacity, and the absolute best in modern medical tech.

Contrary to what sci-fi movies might tell you, these robots aren’t operating on their own! Every single movement is controlled in real-time by a skilled surgeon using high-tech hand controls and a magnified, 3D high-definition view of the surgical area. This allows for unmatched precision, smaller incisions, and quicker recovery times for patients.

Check out the video to see inside these incredible new operating rooms and catch a glimpse of them in action!

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