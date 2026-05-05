By Olivia Clark

Debora Coty has spent two decades helping women trade burnout for peace through a blend of biblical truth, practical strategy and humor. The Central Florida author and inspirational speaker is best known for the Too Blessed To Be Stressed brand, a collection of more than 35 products that includes books, devotionals, journals, planners, a cookbook and calendars. Coty stated that the series has sold over 2 million copies.

“Many women sprint along on the just-get-it-done treadmill with no inkling how to get off,” said Coty. “That’s the goal of all my Too Blessed To Be Stressed books, … to offer practical tools and strategies for dealing with stress so that it’s manageable, not crushing.”

Coty’s perspective is shaped by a long career as an occupational therapist specializing in orthopedics. She said physicians referred patients to her for help with managing injuries and pain tied to constant stress. Coty pairs work simplification techniques and therapeutic suggestions with Scripture and what she calls “lots of giggles” to address stress physically, spiritually and emotionally.

“I love it that my books have been called ‘biblical truth gift-wrapped in humor,’” Coty said. “I believe that laughter is a catalyst for releasing the joy of the Lord in our spirits.”

That approach carries into her newest release, Bless Your Heart: Daily Devotions to Warm Your Heart & Feed Your Soul, a 365-day devotional that marks the start of a new series. Coty said she stepped away from steady writing after 2019 amid years of family loss and health challenges.

“The gal who encouraged others to look for the funny couldn’t see any funny anywhere,” she said.

Coty said a publisher later approached her about writing another yearlong devotional, a project she initially declined. After revisiting a Corrie ten Boom quote about attempting something so big it would fail without God’s help, Coty began writing again. The manuscript took 18 months, she said, and ultimately drew interest from multiple publishers.

Coty hopes the devotional reaches “the woman who feels like she’s alone, frightened, confused, miserable and exhausted,” she said, adding that men have also told her they read her short entries in the bathroom.

Coty continues her long-running Grace Notes column, with pieces scheduled for February, March and April.