Hillsborough College celebrated the achievements of its Class of 2026 during commencement ceremonies held May 1 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall, recognizing graduates whose stories reflected perseverance, leadership and academic excellence.

Among the standout graduates were twin brothers Nathahn and Noah Jorden of the SouthShore area, who completed the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School with identical 7.0 GPAs. The brothers will both continue their education at University of South Florida and share the same long-term goal of becoming pediatric nurse practitioners.

College officials highlighted the Jordens as an example of dedication and determination, noting the brothers balanced rigorous dual-enrollment coursework while preparing for their future healthcare careers.

Another graduate recognized during commencement was Christopher Harris, whose college journey reflected significant personal growth and resilience. Harris arrived at college uncertain about his direction, but found purpose and community through the student government association.

As he became more involved on campus, Harris developed leadership skills and confidence that eventually led him to serve as Student Government Association president at the Brandon campus. College leaders said his transformation stood as a testament to the impact of mentorship, involvement and perseverance.

“Once told he wouldn’t achieve anything meaningful, Christopher is graduating as a leader and someone he is proud to have become,” the college shared in highlighting his accomplishments.

The commencement ceremony celebrated hundreds of graduates entering careers, universities and service opportunities across the region and beyond.

For more information about Hillsborough College, academic programs or enrollment opportunities, call 813-555-2026 or visit the college online at www.hcfl.edu.