The United Way Suncoast Board of Directors has selected Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive Kourtney Sanchez as its next CEO, effective Monday, June 1.

Sanchez brings a wealth of experience to United Way Suncoast, having most recently served as the Bucs’ chief impact officer. In that role, she helmed the NFL franchise’s community team, overseeing all philanthropic strategies, growth and implementation for local and national programs and partnerships. Additionally, she served as the executive director of the Glazer Family Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation, partnering with the family on all of their personal philanthropic initiatives.

“Kourtney brings an exceptional amount of leadership experience and development acumen to United Way Suncoast,” United Way Suncoast Board Chair Sara Nichols said. “Her work across several organizations helped her rise from a pool of nearly 300 applicants compiled by the Winner Partners search firm during our four-month national recruitment process.”

“Kourtney matched her record of accomplishment with an energetic approach and innovative ideas needed to continue leading United Way Suncoast into its second century of service,” said Nichols. “It’s her experience and insight that won the board over.”

A third-generation Tampa Bay native, Sanchez has combined more than a decade’s worth of experience in the nonprofit sector with an educational background that includes degrees from the University of Florida and Duke University and a certificate in leadership from Harvard University.

“I’m excited about joining the United Way Suncoast team and helping this talented group build on its 102 years of success,” Sanchez said. “I am passionate about uplifting our community. Through my previous nonprofit work, I’ve witnessed the power individuals and organizations have in curating positive social change.

“Inspired by that experience, I’m confident I can blend what I’ve learned about philanthropic and for-profit strategies to support our mission work.”

In addition to her work with the Bucs, Sanchez has also proven herself by successfully handling roles in community engagement, strategic planning, communications and fundraising. She previously worked in development roles for AdventHealth, the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, the American Heart Association and the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“I know what it’s like to approach funders and donors as a fundraiser,” Sanchez said. “And I know from working with the Bucs how funders like to be approached. I don’t look at fundraising as transactional. It’s about building and maintaining relationships.”

Sanchez replaces former United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff, who left in January to lead the Community Foundation of Sarasota County as its CEO.

For more information, visit https://unitedwaysuncoast.org/.