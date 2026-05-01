Residents and community volunteers gathered on April 18 to help transform the future home of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Cornelius during a Volunteer Day organized by Homes For Our Troops (HFOT).

The event focused on landscaping the grounds of a specially adapted custom home on Fishhawk Heights Road designed to support the severely injured post-9/11 veteran. Volunteers spent the morning planting and completing outdoor improvements, with participants receiving commemorative T-shirts and lunch for their efforts.

Cornelius, known locally for his positive attitude and resilience, shared his outlook on staying active and encouraging others facing similar challenges.

“I just try to get out and help soldiers and … show them that, hey, if I can do it, you know, get up and live life, because life’s too short as it is,” Cornelius said.

He also spoke about the importance of perspective in everyday life.

“If you pay attention to the news, you’re going to be sad. … Go out there and make a life,” he added.

That mindset continues to shape his recovery and daily routine. Recently, Cornelius visited Montana and returned to skiing for the first time in more than 13 years.

“I did — it’s been about 13, 14 years — I went skiing. I did the first two with some assistance to remember how to do it, and then I did three runs down the slope by myself,” he said.

He earned his sailing certification in St. Petersburg and is continuing to stay active within the community.

“I got a tandem bike, so I’ll try to get somebody to jump on with me so I can ride bikes too,” Cornelius said.

Looking ahead, Cornelius is preparing for his first Boston 5K at the end of June, an event hosted by the Boston Red Sox that includes a visit to Fenway Park.

While the landscaping effort marked a major step forward, another milestone is quickly approaching. HFOT has scheduled the official Key Ceremony for Saturday, June 13, when Cornelius will receive the keys to his new home.

The community is invited to attend the outdoor ceremony. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with the formal presentation scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the completed home following the ceremony.

Those interested in attending can RSVP at www.hfotusa.org/cornelius.