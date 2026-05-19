Shirley Sullivan, Lisa Kennedy and Shari Leiterman are known as the Wellness Warriors to the Brandon community.

“Shari and I first met while she was working at a local cafe, and I was immediately drawn to her high-vibrational energy and warm spirit,” Kennedy said. “When she asked if we could be friends, I didn’t hesitate to say yes. Our connection grew naturally through our shared passion for wellness, spirituality and community.”

At that time, Kennedy had recently graduated from yoga teacher training and was beginning to step into teaching.

“Shari started attending the new moon goddess circles and full moon gatherings I was hosting in my home, and she became incredibly supportive of my journey,” Kennedy said. “She connected me with the owner of the local health food store and cafe, who graciously allowed me to begin offering yoga classes there. Shari also helped spread the word to everyone she knew. I still remember teaching my very first class in that space. It was such a meaningful moment because it gave me the confidence to continue teaching and eventually expand into other locations and wellness offerings.”

Leiterman introduced Kennedy to Sullivan, who happened to be a neighbor of Kennedy’s.

“Shirley and I quickly bonded through our shared interests, especially our love for yoga and animals, as we are both yoga teachers and passionate animal lovers,” Kennedy said. “One of the things I admire most about Shirley is her deeply supportive and compassionate heart, which shines through in everything she does. Together, our friendship naturally grew into a beautiful collaboration rooted in kindness, encouragement and community.”

The three women joined together to form the Wellness Warriors.





“The Wellness Warriors was created as a community-centered wellness group focused on bringing people together through holistic healing, education, mindfulness, movement, spirituality and connection,” Kennedy said. “We recognized that many people were searching for authentic community and meaningful ways to support their well-being beyond traditional approaches.”

What began as small gatherings and wellness discussions gradually expanded into workshops, circles, healing events, outdoor gatherings, educational presentations and community collaborations.

“Our goal has always been to make wellness approachable, inclusive and supportive for everyone, regardless of where they are on their journey,” Kennedy said. “The Wellness Warriors continues to grow organically through community participation and word of mouth, which speaks to the genuine connections being created.”

The Wellness Warriors’ activities include sound healing, meditation experiences, full moon and new moon circles, yoga, drumming circles and educational wellness workshops, to name a few.

“We welcome anyone who feels called to explore wellness, healing, mindfulness, spirituality or simply meaningful human connection,” Kennedy said.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1fe6ehdgpd/ or call 813-946-6164. The Wellness Warriors meet at Divine Harmony LLC – Holistic Wellness, located at 1218 Millennium Parkway in Brandon.



