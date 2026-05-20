Juneteenth Commemoration And Celebration

The African American Educational Club invites the community to join its Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration on Saturday, June 20, from 3-5 p.m. at the Florida Room, 1009 N. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. This special event will honor the history and continuing importance of Juneteenth through education, reflection, culture and community fellowship.

The program will include presentations, music and recognition of student essay contest participants. The celebration will also highlight the ongoing journey toward freedom, equality and greater understanding. Community members of all backgrounds are encouraged to attend and take part in this meaningful celebration of African American history, resilience and achievement.

Catsino Night Fundraiser For A Kitten Place

Join A Kitten Place for its inaugural Catsino Night on Friday, June 5, at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon. The event is presented by the Fuddy Fund and will be an unforgettable evening supporting A Kitten Place and all the lifesaving work it does for kittens and cats in need.

Tickets are $75 and include casino-style gaming, food, beverages and a fun, high-energy night with fellow animal lovers. Tickets are available at https://akittenplace.org/events/.

School Board Member Honored With Distinguished Leader Award

Hillsborough County School Board member Patti Rendon has received the Distinguished Leader Award from the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), recognizing outstanding leadership and a commitment to effective school board governance that supports student success.

The Distinguished Leader Award recognizes board members who demonstrate dedication to professional learning, leadership development and governance excellence. Recipients must first earn both the Certified Board Member (CBM) and Advanced Certified Board Member (ACBM) designations through FSBA.

“School board members who earn this award go above and beyond in their commitment to effective governance and public service,” said Tina Pinkoson, director of leadership services for the Florida School Boards Association. “By earning the Distinguished Leader Award, member Rendon demonstrates outstanding leadership, a commitment to continuous learning and a lasting positive impact on students, schools and their community.”

The Florida School Boards Association is the statewide professional association representing Florida’s 67 elected school boards.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Celebrates Spring Fashion

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) brought color, style and camaraderie to its April 8 luncheon with a Spring Fashion Show held at the Ruskin Moose Lodge 813, located at 1212 Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. The special event featured nine club members modeling spring fashions from the Teal Turtle Boutique, a popular shop located in Apollo Beach. Each model selected her own outfit, with the opportunity to purchase it at a discounted price.

The showcase proved to be a hit, with several attendees leaving the boutique with additional purchases. The fashion show added an energetic and festive element to the luncheon, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Seeking Artists For Arts & Crafts Fair

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sun City Center will be having its seventh annual Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. It is looking for 40 artists of fine and applied arts. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are available. For more information or an application, email rlceventsscc@gmail.com.