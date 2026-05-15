From 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, through 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18, Woodberry and Limona roads will be closed at Lakewood Drive, along with the interior lanes of Lakewood Drive as crews modify the traffic signal timing to prepare for tunneling work on the South Hillsborough Pipeline.

Woodberry/Limona Roads Closed to Through Traffic Starting May 18

Starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18, Woodberry and Limona roads will be closed to through traffic for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. Lakewood Drive will remain open; however, both Woodberry and Limona will be affected:

Woodberry Road will be closed to through traffic between Falkenburg Road and Lakewood Drive.

Traffic on Woodberry Road will be detoured to South Falkenburg Road and West Brandon Boulevard (SR 60).

Limona Road will be closed to through traffic between Lakewood Drive and Bates Street.

Traffic on Limona Road will be detoured at Bates Street to Lakewood Drive.

Crews will be excavating tunnel pits on Woodberry and Limona roads at the intersection of Lakewood to install a section of pipeline beneath Lakewood Drive. The road closures will be in effect 24/7 for approximately four months during tunneling work.

Active construction work will occur from Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to plan alternate routes and follow detour signs. Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area.

Access for local residents will be maintained. Those living or working west of Lakewood Drive can access homes and businesses via Falkenburg Road, Grand Regency Boulevard or Lakewood Drive. Those living or working east of Lakewood Drive can access homes and businesses via Lakewood Drive to Bates Street.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.